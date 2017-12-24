

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 52-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged at least three blocks Christmas Eve.

Paramedics say this happened at Baseline and Merivale just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The man suffered multi-system trauma from being dragged. Paramedics say he was rushed to the trauma centre in critical condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.