Pedestrian, 52, in critical condition after Nepean collision
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 8:27PM EST
A 52-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged at least three blocks Christmas Eve.
Paramedics say this happened at Baseline and Merivale just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
The man suffered multi-system trauma from being dragged. Paramedics say he was rushed to the trauma centre in critical condition.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.