Parliament Hill closed for police operation

Ottawa police are asking the public to stay away from Parliament Hill due to a police operation.

According to an alert from Parliamentary Protective Services (PPS), obtained by CTV News Ottawa, there is a "shelter in place" order due to what PPS called a "possible threat." Parliament Hill has been evacuated.

Wellington Street in front of the Parliament Buildings is closed from Elgin Street to Bronson Avenue, as is Metcalfe Street between Albert and Slater streets, according to police.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing news story. More details to come…