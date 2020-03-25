OTTAWA -- The Parkdale Food Centre, a community hub that provides more than $10,000 in groceries a week for its clients, is temporarily closing its doors because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This morning we had to make a decision none of us wanted to make,” an online post said on Tuesday.

A staff member at the centre has fallen ill, the statement said. Although it’s likely not a case of COVID-19, and Ottawa Public Health says it’s safe for others to continue working, the food centre is taking ‘the greatest precaution possible.’

“It is after a lot of consideration and thought that we have chosen to temporarily pause our food bank operations for one week.”

The statement says the centre take until April 1 to evaluate its procedures.

The centre's catchment area west of downtown is bordered by Bayswater Avenue, Carling Avenue, Island Park Drive and the Ottawa River.

The centre had switched to a pickup or delivery only because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but was continuing to provide food to families.

The centre typically serves about 100 households per week, but upped its service because of the coronavirus.

Anyone who needs food can call the Ottawa Food Bank at 613-745-7001 and they will direct you to an agency near your home.