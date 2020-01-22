OTTAWA -- Students in Ottawa’s public elementary schools will not receive report cards next month.

In a letter to parents, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says they will not be issuing report cards because report cards due to the ongoing job action by the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario.

As part of the work-to-rule campaign launched in November, ETFO said teachers will not complete Term 1 report cards, undertake the role of report card administrator or file the progress report, Term 1 Report Card or the Kindergarten Communication of Learning.

OCDSB Director of Education Camille Williams-Taylor writes “without these steps and with other labour sanctions in place, it will not be possible to provide students and families with Term One report cards for students in K-grade 8.”

Report cards for students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 were scheduled to be released in February.

Williams-Taylor says teachers will continue with ongoing assessment and evaluation practices, and will reach out to parents as required.

The OCDSB says students in grades 9-12 will continue to receive report cards as scheduled. The report cards will include marks but no comments.

Several other school boards have cancelled the winter report card for elementary students, including the Toronto and Peel public boards.