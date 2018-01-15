

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police have charged a pair of senior citizens with a slew of drug trafficking and firearms offenses after a search in the Vankleek Hill area.

Police say a warrant was executed Tuesday, January 9. Several drugs were found including marijuana, morphine, hydromorph contin, meth, and contraband cigarettes.

Cash, drug paraphernalia, and three stolen guns were also seized.

Police say the value of the drugs and guns that were seized is estimated at over $44,300.

70-year-old Jacques Duval and 68-year-old Penny Duval are charged with four different counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, one count of trafficking contraband tobacco, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, and three counts each of carless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They've both been released and are expected to be in court by the end of the month.