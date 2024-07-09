Pair arrested after car gets stuck on Gatineau, Que. golf course while fleeing police

Two people are facing a laundry list of charges after their vehicle got stuck on a Gatineau golf course while trying to flee from police.

Gatineau police say in a news release in French that officers began pursuing a vehicle at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Monday after the driver refused to pull over during a traffic stop. Police say the car attracted attention due to its "poor condition" and because there were two different licence plates affixed to the front and the rear.

Police say the driver fled from police and committed several Highway Safety Code violations. Officers called off the pursuit shortly after for safety reasons.

Officers later spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Church and Soucy streets, but it managed to get around a patrol car that was blocking its path.

Shortly after, police say they quickly received information that the suspects had entered the Buckingham Golf Course on Bélanger Street. On arrival, police found the car stuck on the golf course, with the driver having fled the area on foot.

"A perimeter was set up to contain the suspect and the police began a sweep," Gatineau police said in the news release.

"The suspect was quickly located as he got into a taxi with another person."

A 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested. Police say they linked the man with a break-in that occurred earlier in the day in downtown Gatineau.

The man is facing charges related to fleeing police, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, obstructing officers and breach of conditions.

The woman was charged for a breach of probation and the possession of narcotics.

Both will appear in a Quebec courtroom on Tuesday.