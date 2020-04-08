ALMONTE, ONT. -- CTV Ottawa confirms a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home in eastern Ontario has grown.

With ten confirmed deaths, it is the largest deadly outbreak in the Ottawa region. There had only been two confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 at the home reported earlier this week.

Families with loved ones inside the home have been notified of the new total.

A portion of the email obtained by CTV Ottawa reads:

“Since Sunday, March 29, 10 Residents have passed away, eight of those from COVID-19 related complications. We have proudly served this community for 39 years and each death leaves a lasting mark on our Residents and our care team.”

Sources confirm all 10 had tested positive for COVID-19; however, two of the residents had pre-existing conditions that may have also contributed to their passing.

CTV Ottawa has also learned 20 current residents of the home have tested positive for the virus, over and above the 10 who had died.

There are 82 residents living at the home, with now 30 cases of COVID-19 in total since the outbreak was first declared in late March.

An unspecified number of staff members at the home have also tested positive; the home's management is not releasing that number.

The company will now be providing daily updates on the situation through a spokesperson.

The latest data from the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit, which was last updated at 4 p.m. Tuesday, confirms eight total deaths in the district, seven of which are confirmed to be long-term care related. Of the 123 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district, 45 are in long-term care residents.

With reporting from CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson.