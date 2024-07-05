Ottawa woman, cancer survivor, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Patricia Warden, 49, won the jackpot from the May 31 Lotto Max draw.
Warden has been playing the lottery for many years. She knew she's going to win after her left hand started itching, and as she read the numbers on her ticket, which matched those on OLG.ca.
"That's when I lost it and started screaming," Warden said. "My husband heard the commotion, saw my face turn red, and came running to prevent me from falling off the deck!"
When her husband didn't instantly believe her, as she wasn't wearing her glasses, she recalls, they opened the OLG app to double check. That was when they read the message, saying it's a winning ticket.
"My knees went weak, and I thought I was going to fall again. I kept thinking this was a dream and I was going to wake up and find it wasn't true," she said.
Warden's mother who has recently moved in with her and her husband was overwhelmed with emotions, as she was telling her about the $70 million.
Meanwhile, Warden's children were so excited, when they heard the news.
"I knew right away how much this win would impact my life and the lives of my children and grandchildren. My kids were so excited, emotional, and filled with gratitude," she said.
Dreams come true
She wants to use the money to help her family and others, noting the importance of the help she had received during challenging times. She notes that she "was a teen mother, faced cancer as a young adult, overcame drug addiction, and has been sober for more than 25 years," adding that if she could do it, you can do it.
Warden says that with the help and support around her, she was able to weather the storms and build a career to support herself and her family. She retired after winning, as she worked at a home disaster restoration Company.
Warden is going to buy a new home for her daughter. Then, she'll treat herself, husband, their two children and mom to a home, as well, close to her daughter's.
"I want to keep my family close. Our multi-generational household has a wonderful dynamic and I want to find a house that will accommodate all of our needs," she said.
Warden has another daughter. She also wants to help her and her family with their expenses.
Her bank account will also be happy, as now she can have less stress in her life.
"I'm going to sleep! I haven't had a good night's sleep since I found out. The waves of emotion are happening even when I'm trying to sleep. I'm relieved I don't have to wake up and make sure the ticket is still safe anymore," she added.
Give back to the community
Ottawa's winner has always wanted to help people living with autism. Her win in paving the way to do that, she says.
People struggling with addiction will also get Warden's support.
"I am a recovered and recovering addict. I have been sober for over 25 years. It is a life-long journey and it’s important to me to show others they can do it too, with access to the right support. I was blessed to have the love and support of my mom to get and stay sober, and I feel compelled to try to support others who want to do the same for themselves," she said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mr. Gas on Ogilvie Road in Ottawa.
