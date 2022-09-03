Ottawa woman, 30, missing for 3 weeks

Ottawa police are searching for a 30-year-old woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.

Elaine Neyra was last seen Aug. 13 around 4:30 p.m. leaving her neighbourhood near Conroy and Johnston roads. Police say her family is concerned for her safety.

She is described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-9, and very slim with short curly dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a crown tattoo on her left hand with the word ‘Queen’ written beneath it.

She also has a scar on the top of her right hand from a recent surgery.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.