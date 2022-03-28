Ottawa woman, 24, identified as south end homicide victim
Ottawa police say a 24-year-old woman was the victim of a killing in the city's south end on Monday.
Police have identifed Marie Gabriel as the victim of the city's latest homicide. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Heatherington Road around 9:45 a.m. Monday to investigate.
Police did not provide any other information about a cause of death or any possible suspects.
"This remains an active investigation and we have no further details to share at this time," police said Tuesday morning.
Heatherington Road is just south of Walkley Road and east of Albion Road North.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Sunny on Tuesday, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain on the way
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
Russia's military announced Tuesday it will 'fundamentally' scale back operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as talks brought the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war into view.
Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
Queen Elizabeth II shrugs off health issues in attending Philip service
Queen Elizabeth II shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, entering the cavernous church through a side door to shorten the distance to her seat.
Mounties charge Oblate priest after Inuit delegates ask Pope to intervene
Mounties have laid a new charge against a Roman Catholic priest who has previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time in Nunavut.
These Canadian companies are cutting ties with Russia over invasion of Ukraine
A number of Canadian companies, including Canada Goose and Canadian Tire, have suspended or moved to withdrawal from Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ontario reports significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nine new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.
'See the world through their eyes': Quebec family on a quest to travel the globe before children lose their vision
Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier want to give their kids as many 'visual memories' as possible — memories they can cherish long after losing their eyesight.
70-year-old who kidnapped a bus full of children in 1976 has been approved for parole
A 70-year-old man imprisoned for the 1976 kidnapping of a bus full of children has been approved for parole, according to spokesperson Joe Orlando of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
FDA authorizes second booster shots for U.S. adults age 50 and older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow adults age 50 and older to get a second booster as early as four months after their first booster dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government tables first spring budget today
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are to present their first budget today since taking office, and the government has signalled it will be in deficit.
-
Person found dead, home destroyed by fire in Annapolis Valley
One person is dead following a house fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley. Kentville Fire Chief Scott Hamilton says crews responded to a mobile home on Brook Street in North Kentville around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Touchdown Atlantic: N.S. to host first-ever regular-season CFL game this summer
It’s official. Nova Scotia will host its first-ever regular-season CFL game this summer. CTV Atlantic was first to report the news on Thursday. The Canadian Football League made it official during a news conference Tuesday morning in downtown Halifax.
Toronto
-
This is where the speed limit will be permanently changed to 110 km/h in Ontario
Ontario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
-
Ontario reports significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nine new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.
-
Toronto Zoo closes aviaries as 'highly pathogenic' strain of bird flu spreads across country
The Toronto Zoo has closed its aviaries to protect its birds from a 'highly pathogenic strain of avian flu,' the facility confirmed Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec unveils major plan to reform health-care system ahead of election
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveiled a major plan Tuesday to reform the province's health-care system, with a focus on reducing emergency room wait times, improving access to front-line care and bettering working conditions for nurses.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged in Montreal with sexual assault and forcible confinement
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been charged in Quebec with sexual assault and forcible confinement.
-
Quebec health-care system overhaul gets mixed reaction
Reaction to the Quebec government's major revamp of the province's health-care system came quickly and mixed with some concerned about privatization being favoured, while other groups appreciating a focus on healthy living.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin OPP investigating sudden death
Police from Manitoulin Island are investigating the sudden death of a 26-year-old man from the Nairn Centre area.
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $100K in lottery add-on
A 64-year-old retiree from Greater Sudbury has won $100,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
-
Two northerners honoured for service to veterans
Two northeastern Ontario residents have received recognition for their volunteer work to honour Canada's veterans.
London
-
London police release more information in hopes of solving woman's murder
Police continue to investigate the murder of a London woman last fall in the northwest corner of the city and have released more information as they try to track down her killers.
-
Health unit reporting another COVID-19 related death Tuesday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new COVID-related death Tuesday.
-
Special weather statement issued ahead of possible freezing rain for region
Residents should be prepared as Southwestern Ontario is under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Hells Angels member among 22 people charged in four-year drug and gun trafficking investigation: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged 22 people, including a full-patch member of the Hells Angels, as part of a four-year investigation into drug and gun trafficking in Canada.
-
Winnipeg wastewater data shows extent of COVID-19 in city
An epidemiologist wants to see more wastewater data, and increased communication with communities from the province.
-
Winnipeg man facing multiple charges after holding woman at knifepoint: police
A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly held a woman at knifepoint according to police on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
One dead after reported workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
-
Highway 7 closed in Rockwood for house fire
A portion of Highway 7 from Cobblestone Place to George Street in Rockwood has been closed as emergency crews fight a house fire.
-
Brantford police suspect foul play in case of missing man
Brantford police suspect foul play in the disappearance of a man who was reported missing on Feb. 22, 2022 after not being seen or heard from for several days.
Calgary
-
'Unusually low': New survey shows decline in Mayor Jyoti Gondek's early approval rating
A new survey by ThinkHQ Public Affairs suggests a majority of Calgarians don't approve of Mayor Jyoti Gondek's performance to date.
-
Man in critical condition after assault in northeast Calgary
A man in his 40s is in critical, life-threatening condition after an early morning assault near a northeast hotel.
-
Alberta proposes bill to merge continuing care rules, strengthen enforcement
Alberta has introduced a bill to consolidate rules on continuing care for more consistent and stronger enforcement.
Saskatoon
-
Year-round school, playground speed zones will take effect by September
New rules around reduced speed zones in the city will take effect in September.
-
'Never been a brighter time' for Sask. soccer after Canada's historic World Cup berth
The head of the Saskatchewan Soccer Association says Canada's win on Sunday will have a massive ripple effect across the country.
-
Masking requirement to end at city facilities but not for Saskatoon buses
City council has voted to end mandatory masking at municipal facilities, but masks will still be required on Saskatoon buses.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | The National to headline Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival teased another popular band for its first festival since 2019.
-
NEW
NEW | Hyperloop company claims to have $685M in funding for Edmonton-Calgary route
TransPod says it’s gathered US $550 million, or about $688 million in Canadian dollars, from the Broughton Capital Group as well as the China-East Resources Import & Export Company.
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated plane
Dozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
Vancouver
-
Prime minister's B.C. visit to be met with anti-mandate protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in British Columbia for a multi-day visit, which includes a number of speaking engagements.
-
B.C. lotto winner wants to use prize money to replace 35-year-old green bathtub
A B.C. lotto winner who is thousands richer from a recent prize is hoping to renovate her bathroom and replace an usually coloured tub.
-
When do cherry blossoms bloom? B.C. contest aims to predict the peak
A contest organized by a B.C. university that aimed to predict peak bloom of the beloved cherry blossom drew dozens of participants from four continents.
Regina
-
Sask. health care capacity could limit additional surgeries funded by feds
The federal government is offering Saskatchewan an unexpected $60 million to help clear the backlog of surgeries.
-
Nuclear power in Sask.: What is a small modular reactor?
With the release of a strategic plan to explore the use of small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology in Saskatchewan, exactly what is an SMR and why is it being looked at?
-
#JustCurious Does Regina have any air raid sirens?
A few of our viewers were #JustCurious if Regina has any air raid sirens. Here's the answer.