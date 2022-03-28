Ottawa woman, 24, identified as south end homicide victim

The Ottawa police homicide unit investigates a woman's death on Heatherington Road on Monday, March 28, 2022. (Christopher Black/CTV News Ottawa) The Ottawa police homicide unit investigates a woman's death on Heatherington Road on Monday, March 28, 2022. (Christopher Black/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina