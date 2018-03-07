

CTV Ottawa





Jeremy Roberts has officially become the Progressive Conservative candidate in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean.

Roberts says, “We have worked a long time for this- and for my team and I this is such an exciting time.”

He was acclaimed as the candidate after the nomination was recently reopened.

In May 2017, Karma MacGregor won the nomination over Jeremy Roberts by only 15 votes. An investigation found, then-leader Patrick Brown allegedly approved the candidates before appeals could be heard.

Interim leader Vic Fedeli was at Roberts’ campaign launch at the Villa Marconi Wednesday night.

He says, “I can honestly that there is no way more fitting to close my leadership than to see Jeremy Roberts take his rightful place on our roster of candidates.”

The party is will choose its new leader on Saturday. “Our party is turning a new page,” Fedeli says.

“We are all focusing on the leadership race that will culminate this Saturday... that new leader is widely expected to be the next premier.”

The new leader will lead the PC party into the spring provincial election on June 7th.

A poll by NEWSTALK 1010/DART Insight and Communications shows 81% of respondents to the poll say it's time for a new party to take charge at Queen's Park. Only 19% believe the Liberals deserve to form provincial government for a fifth consecutive time.

Roberts says, “I think this is absolutely a campaign of change. But now we are turning the page for a change in a government in Ontario... we need change meaning no more Kathleen Wynne.”