OTTAWA -- Monday begins with showers, but they won't do much to cool things off.

Environment Canada's forecast for Monday calls for showers during the morning, tapering off by about 10 a.m., followed by a sun/cloud mix in the afternoon. Monday's forecast high is 26°C with a Humidex of 31.

The muggy conditions follow a week of dry weather, with no rain and very low relative humidity.

That trend is now over and we can expect hot, muggy days and stifling nights until the weekend.

Monday night's low is 16°C, nearly six degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Tuesday's forecast high is 31°C with a Humidex of 36. There is also a 30 per cent chance of showers and the possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday, though most of the day is expected to be partly sunny. Overnight into Wednesday, the low is 20°C, about twice as warm as it normally would be.

Wednesday's outlook calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 33°C.

Thursday and Friday have temperatures in the high 20s, with nights in the high teens before things appear to cool off by Saturday.