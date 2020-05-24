OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will get to enjoy a sunny, warm late May Sunday, but rain is set to move into the region late in the day.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for showers to begin late this evening, ending a stretch of eight straight days without rain.

The last time it rained in Ottawa was on Friday, May 15, when 24 millimetres of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport.

Here is a look at your forecast for Sunday and the start of the work week:

Today: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. High 28

Tonight: A few showers beginning late this evening. Low 16

Monday: A few showers ending late in the morning then clearing. High 28

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloudy with a chance of showers. High 33