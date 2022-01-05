The mild weather will continue in the capital for the next couple of days.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon and a high of 1 C. The snow will continue into the evening and temperatures will drop to -6 C overnight.

There’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tomorrow. The high will be -3 C but it will feel more like -13 C with the wind chill. Thursday’s overnight low will be -13 C.

A cold blast of winter air will arrive in the capital on Friday – expect cloudy skies and a high of -10.