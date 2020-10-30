OTTAWA -- Get ready to bundle up if you're heading outside on Friday: it's going to be a clear, cold day in Ottawa.

Friday morning felt like - 11 C with the wind chill at one point, and the temperature will reach a high of 1 C.

The low Friday night will be -10 C, leading to a bone-chilling -13 C with the wind chill on Saturday morning. The high on Saturday will reah 3 C.

Showers are in the forecast for Sunday, but things are expected to warm up considerably with a high of 9 C.

Monday, there's a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers and the mercury will drop back to a high of 1 C.

Tuesday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 4 C.

After that, some mild temperatures return mid-week, with highs of 11 C and 12 C expected on Wednesday and Thursday.