Ottawa weather: Chance of flurries on Friday
Published Friday, November 19, 2021 7:30AM EST
Snowfall on leaves in Kanata on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Photo by Murat Kucuk)
OTTAWA -- There’s a chance a chance of flurries in the capital today ahead of a slightly warmer weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a high of 2 C.
It will be cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop down to -5 C overnight.
Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of 4 C. It will feel more like -7 C in the morning with the wind chill.
On Sunday, expect periods of rain and a high of 4 C.