Expect sunny but frigid weather in the capital today and throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of -15 C today. Temperatures will drop to -19 C this afternoon and it will feel more like -29 C with the wind chill. There will be a risk of frostbite.

Temperatures will continue to drop this evening with an overnight low of -26 C and a wind chill of -36 C.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Pembroke and Petawawa – the wind chill will make it feel like -35 C today and -40 C tomorrow morning.

It will be a sunny day in the capital tomorrow but frigid with a high of only -18 C and a wind child of -34 C in the morning. The risk of frostbite will continue throughout the day.

Tomorrow’s overnight low will be -25 C.

Things will warm up slightly on Sunday – expect sunshine and a high of -11 C. Snow will begin in the evening and continue into Monday.