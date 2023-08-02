Ottawa Tourism launches a Visit Ottawa Pass to checkout several attractions

Ottawa Tourism is giving residents and visitors a new way to see attractions in the capital this summer.

The new "Visit Ottawa Pass" rolls the admission to several attractions into one price point and a virtual ticket. Visitors can choose between the 1-Day Visit Ottawa Pass, valid for 24 hours, or the 3-Day Visit Ottawa Pass, valid for 72 hours.

"It's a one or three-day pass that allows you to go and visit a lot of museums and special tours for a discounted rate," Sarah Taturnus of Ottawa Tourism told CTV Morning Live.

"If you love your city, you've got to get out there and enjoy it."

The Visit Ottawa Pass includes admission for one person to the following tourist attractions in Ottawa:

Canadian War Museum

Canadian Museum of History

Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum

National Gallery of Canada

Royal Canadian Mint

The Haunted Walk

Gray Line Ottawa (1-day Hop-On Hop-Off Ticket)

Cobblestone Tours

The passes are available for purchase at visitottawapass.ca. A 1-Day Visit Ottawa Pass costs $59 plus tax for an adult or $42 for a child. A 3-Day Visit Ottawa Pass costs $94 plus tax for an adult or $69 plus tax for a child.