Ottawa Tourism launches '3rd Night on Us' hotel offer for visitors

Ottawa Tourism is offering to pick up the tab for visitors to spend a third night in a hotel room this summer and fall.

The organization launched its "3rd Night on Us" promotional campaign on Thursday, encouraging visitors to stay longer and save while in Ottawa.

If visitors book a stay of three or more nights at a participating Ottawa hotel before Oct. 10, the third night is on Ottawa Tourism.

"We are celebrating an outstanding year of culture and creativity in Ottawa," Ottawa Tourism president and CEO Michael Crockatt said.

"There is a pent-up demand to visit festivals and museums, and to admire visual art and catch a live music show—all the things we’ve missed so much over the past two years. We’re making it easy for people to choose Ottawa to scratch that itch."

For more information, visit the Ottawa Tourism website.

The offer comes as Ottawa's tourism sector gears up for the first summer without COVID-19 restrictions since 2019. RBC Ottawa Bluesfest returns in July and Canada Day celebrations are set for LeBreton Flats and Zibi.

On Wednesday, the Fairmont Chateau Laurier offered $110 rooms for 110 minutes to celebrate its 110th anniversary.

The Chateau Laurier says the promotion resulted in "thousands of new guests", adding the promotion was extended for an hour longer due to the demand.