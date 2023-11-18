Ottawa takes centre stage in these Christmas movies this holiday season
Tis the season for Christmas movies, and you will be able to spot locations in Ottawa in several movies on the small screen this holiday season.
Two Christmas movies filmed in the Ottawa-area in 2023 will be premiering on CTV Life Channel in the lead up to Christmas. A total of nine Christmas movies filmed in Ottawa this year will be seen on CTV Life Channel, Hallmark, OWN and Lifetime over the holidays.
Here is a look at the schedule for movies filmed in Ottawa appearing on CTV Life Channel this holiday season.
Catch Me if you Claus – Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.
Catch Me if you Claus stars Italia Ricci and Luke Macfarlane.
"Avery Quinn is an aspiring news anchor who’s finally getting her big break on her station’s Christmas morning newscast. But that’s put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris, Santa’s son, who is on his first mission," says the synopsis on the Ottawa Film Office website. "A night of adventure ensues as they find themselves being pursued by the police as well as some shady characters."
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Sparks Street
- Saint Patrick Basilica
- The Rainbow Bistro on Murray Street
- A Fine Thing Furniture on Somerset Street
Catch Me if you Claus was filmed at several locations in Ottawa, including on Sparks Street. (Hallmark Channel/YouTube)
An Ice Palace Romance – Friday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.
An Ice Palace Romance stars Celeste Desjardins and Marcus Rosner.
"A journalist faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story," says the movie synopsis. "With the help of the owner and his young daughter, she begins to re-evaluate her life’s purpose."
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- ByWard Market
- Elgin Street
- Fred Barrett Arena
An Ice Palace Romance was filmed at Fred Barrett Arena in Ottawa. (Hallmark.ca)
Other Christmas and holiday filmed in Ottawa in 2023
- A Royal Christmas Crush (Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Laurentian Leadership Centre on Metcalfe Street, Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm)
- Christmas by Design (Bramasole Diner, Canada's Haute Couture Fashion Design Academy)
- Laughing all the Way (ByWard Market, The Waverley Elgin, Eldorado Taco, Harmon's Steakhouse)
- A Christmas Serenade (Bronson Centre, First Baptist Church on Laurier Avenue West, St. Giles Presbyterian Church on First Avenue)
- Yes, Chef! Christmas (Ottawa City Hall, Sparks Street, Villa Marconi, Family Table Ottawa, Oz Kafe, Joy on Sussex)
- The Christmas Detective (Bayview Yards, Wellington Street West, Union Local 613, Tin House Court, ByWard Market)
- Christmas Revisted
Christmas movies filmed in Ottawa available on CTV.ca/Crave
Several Christmas movies filmed in Ottawa over the past few years are available to watch on www.ctv.ca/life and Crave over the holidays. Here is a look at the list of movies filmed in Ottawa and some of the prominent locations.
One Delicious Christmas
One Delicious Christmas stars Alex Mallari Jr., Vanessa Marano, Elana Dunkelman, Kathy Maloney and Bobby Flay.
One Delicious Christmas was released in 2022. It is available on Crave and CTV.ca.
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Clarendon Lane – ByWard Market
- Le Moulin de Provence - ByWard Market
Preston (Alex Mallari Jr.) and Abby (Vanessa Marano) share a moment and s’mores in the discovery+ holiday feature, One Delicious Christmas. (Source: Food Network/discovery+)
Designing Christmas
Designing Christmas starring Jessica Szohr, Marco Grazzini, Mykee Selkin, Leighton Williams, Fiona Highet, Eugene Clark, Nicole Power and Hilary Farr.
Designing Christmas was released in 2022 and is available on Crave and CTV.ca.
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Filmed in Almonte, Ont. and Ottawa
Hotel for the Holidays
Hotel for the Holidays stars Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud, and includes Max Lloyd-Jones and Kayleigh Shikanai.
Hotel for the Holidays was released in 2022 and is available on Crave and CTV.ca.
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Fairmont Chateau Laurier
- Knox Presbyterian Church
- 160 Elgin Street
- Sparks Street
- Healthy Pets HQ on Bank Street
Twas the Night Before Christmas
Twas the Night Before Christmas starring Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz and Amanda Baker.
Twas the Night Before Christmas premiered in 2022 and is available on Crave and CTV.ca.
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Sparks Street
A Chance for Christmas
A Chance for Christmas stars Tori Anderson, Mykee Selkin and Habree Larratt.
A Chance for Christmas premiered in 2021. It's available this holiday season on Crave and CTV.ca.
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Almonte Riverside Inn
A Chance for Christmas will air on CTV Drama this holiday season. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Tubi)
The Christmas Setup
The Christmas Setup is an American-Canadian romantic comedy television film starring Fran Drescher, Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Ellen Wong and Chad Connell.
The Christmas Setup originally premiered in 2020. It's available on Crave and CTV.ca.
Prominent Ottawa locations:
- The Glebe
- Sparks Street
Midnight at the Magnolia
The movie features Natalie Hall, Evan Williams and Alison Brooks.
Midnight at the Magnolia debuted in 2020. It is available on CTV.ca and Crave.
Prominent Ottawa locations:
- Clarendon Lane, ByWard Market
- MacDonald Gardens Park on Rideau Street
- Whiskey Bar
- Happy Goat Coffee on Elgin Street
Unlocking Christmas
Unlocking Christmas stars Taylor Cole, Steve Lund, Elena Juatco, Brittany Drissdelle and Alexandra Augustine.
It was released in 2020, and is available on Crave and CTV.ca.
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, Almonte
- Superior Restaurant, Almonte
- L.G. Lee & Sons in Almonte
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
More than 1,500 Canadian writers call for charges to be dropped against protesters who disrupted Giller Prize gala
More than 1,500 Canadian authors, writers and publishers have signed an open letter calling for the charges against anti-war protesters who interrupted the Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony to be dropped.
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
U.S. Speaker Johnson says he'll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former U.S. first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says
Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday.
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
Atlantic
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Toronto
-
Accused of tow truck corruption, OPP officer takes the stand
One of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused of taking a bribe in exchange for sending business to a lucrative Toronto-area towing company took the stand in Superior Court to deny he did anything wrong.
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
Failing courts and bill reversals: Here’s what happened in Ontario’s Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Plante to seek dismissal of public consultation office president amid spending scandal
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's taking steps to clean up the city's public consultation office, starting with getting rid of president Isabelle Beaulieu.
-
Montreal foundation helps kids understand loss and grief with their peers
Children's Grief Awareness Day was on Nov. 16, but as anyone who has lost a loved one knows, grief isn't relegated to one day alone.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
London
-
Heavy police presence seen in northeast London, Ont. neighbourhood, one person in custody
Members of the London Police Service (LPS) asked some residents in the Huron Heights neighbourhood to “shelter in place” Friday evening.
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
Santa Claus is coming to town!
You better watch out, Londoners! The Santa Claus Parade takes place Saturday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student allegedly asked to pull down pants prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Nearly half of Winnipeg Transit staff eligible for retirement in five years: report
Daily rider Dennis Williams says he would never want the job of driving the bus.
-
'Incentivizing hate': Winnipeg MP concerned about pro-Palestinian event
A Winnipeg Member of Parliament is expressing his concern over an upcoming speaker event at a local university.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a commercial motor vehicle to go off the road north of Cambridge.
-
How these K-W churches are creating housing
In a housing crisis, help can come from unexpected places.
-
3,725 new child-care spaces coming to Waterloo Region by 2026, province says
The provincial government is promising to opening 3,725 new child-care spaces in Waterloo Region by 2026. But with many daycares experiencing long wait lists – is it enough?
Calgary
-
Calgary taxi drivers fear lower ridership as airport introduces new drop-off fees
Calgarians and visitors to the city who are taking a taxi to the airport will soon have to pay a little extra money for their trip in the new year.
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Second suspect in 1994 Calgary double murder charged
A second Calgary man has been charged in relation to a 1994 double murder.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
-
Faulty Zamboni likely made teens ill at Sask. rink, health authority says
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) a faulty Zamboni was likely the source of a carbon monoxide leak that made numerous teens at a hockey tournament feel ill.
Edmonton
-
Fires, deaths, budget, impending cold put Edmonton's encampment response under scrutiny
A number of factors are converging at a critical crossroads for synchronized efforts to address Edmonton's homeless encampments, which have reached a record number this year.
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
Study finds Alberta underestimates methane emissions by 50 per cent
Emissions of a potent greenhouse gas from Alberta's energy industry are underestimated by nearly 50 per cent, according to a new study from one of Canada's premier climate labs.
Vancouver
-
B.C. hog farm accused of animal cruelty after new video released
A hog farm in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is facing new allegations of animal cruelty after secretly recorded video was released by an animal rights group.
-
Tennis Canada pushing for accessible home court for western junior team
About 20 promising tennis hopefuls come to the North Shore Winter Club every week to practice and train, but the space and hours are limited.
-
Racial slurs, offensive images shared during 'Zoom-bombing' incident at UBC law school
The University of British Columbia is investigating a so-called "Zoom-bombing" incident that disrupted a guest speaker's presentation at the Peter A. Allard School of Law with racial slurs and offensive images.
Regina
-
'Nobody likes tax increases': Regina gives first look at 2024 budget
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
SaskPower discusses plans for reaching net zero GHG with Yorkton residents
SaskPower representatives are travelling across different cities in the province and giving online informational sessions about a series of scenarios for how residents and industries can reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.