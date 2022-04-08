Ottawa special needs teacher facing charges of assault

A teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and intimidating two special needs students under the age of 10.

Ottawa police say an investigation shows the mistreatment of the two students began in September 2020, while the teacher was working at an undisclosed Ottawa public school.

Robert Bender, 48, of Ottawa is charged with assault, harassment by threatening conduct, intimidation by threats of violence and mischief.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.