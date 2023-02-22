Ottawa Senators trade Zaitsev to Blackhawks for future considerations

The Ottawa Senators are saying goodbye to Nikita Zaitsev.

The 31-year-old defenceman is being sent to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations. The Sens are also giving the Blackhawks a second-round draft pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2026.

Zaitsev, 31, has been with the Sens for four seasons. He's played 28 games so far this season and has zero goals and five assists, with a -5 rating.

"We’re pleased to afford Nikita a fresh start. He’s a pro’s pro who showcased himself to be a caring teammate and quiet leader throughout his Sens tenure," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "We’re thankful for his time in Ottawa and wish him and his family the best in his next chapter."

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says Zaitsev had a limited no-trade clause but did not have to waive it for the move to Chicago. The Sens did not retain any salary in the deal.

The Senators also recently moved forward Tyler Motte to the New York Rangers in exchange for Julien Gauthier.

--With files from TSN.ca