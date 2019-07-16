

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Senators have traded Zack Smith to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Artem Anisimov.

Before Tuesday's trade, Smith was the longest-serving Senator. He was drafted in the third round, 79th overall, by Ottawa in 2008.

Anisimov is a four-time 20-goal scorer. The 31-year-old from Yaroslavl, Russia, has played 703 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks.

In a press release, Senators general manager Pierre Dorion says, "Artem is a big, competitive centre with excellent hands and playmaking ability. He plays a 200-foot game and will contribute to our depth on both special teams. We’re acquiring an experienced player who can score and at the same time is responsible in his own zone. We really like how he will fit with the makeup of our team.”