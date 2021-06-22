OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says eight more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the lowest daily case count reported by OPH since Sept. 1, 2020, when eight cases were reported. OPH reported negative one case on June 9, 2021, but said that was because 20 new cases had been reported but 21 cases were removed from the cumulative total because further investigation revealed those individuals were not residents of Ottawa.

This comes after 11 cases were reported by Ottawa Public Health on Monday.

The province reported one new case of the delta variant in Ottawa, bringing the city's total to nine cases since the variant first emerged.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 296 new cases of COVID-19, but said 80 of those cases are actually from 2020 and were included in a data cleanup from Toronto Public Health. Six new deaths were reported alongside 54 additional deaths from previous months that were added due to provincial data review and data cleaning initiatives. Ontario reported 11 new cases in Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of day.

Another 442 cases across Ontario are considered resolved.

The province removed eight cases from its total for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's total on Tuesday. One new case was reported in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health and one new case was reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

Hospitalizations are down, though five people remain in the ICU. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population dropped below 13 on Tuesday.

An outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre has ended. Between May 22 and June 21, 36 inmates and five staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. No deaths were linked to the outbreak.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 14 to June 20): 12.7 (down from 13.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 14 to June 20): 2.1 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.88

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 21:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 689,862

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 170,792

Total doses received in Ottawa: 782,390

As of Monday, 65 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 16 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses (76 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have received at least one dose and 20 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have had two)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 10 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses down from 12 on Monday.

There are five people in intensive care.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since August 2020.

There are 172 total active cases in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 186 on Monday.

OPH reported that 22 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,829.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,572 (+4)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 326

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 9 (+1)

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,582 (+6)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,265 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,541 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,197 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,209 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,627 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,320 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,955 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,094 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

The weekly average positivity rate for Ottawa residents is 2.1 per cent for the week of June 14 to 20.

There were 16,784 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s positivity rate to about 1.6 per cent according to the Ministry of Health.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight cases removed from total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Three new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19)

Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25)

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

Supported Independent Living A-18236 (June 17)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.