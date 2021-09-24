OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day case count in the capital in a week.

Thirty-five of the 65 new cases of COVID-19 involve Ottawa residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29,541 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 595 deaths.

The 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 33 new cases on Thursday and 59 new cases on Wednesday. It's the highest one-day case count in Ottawa since Sept. 18, when health officials reported 65 new cases.

Across Ontario, there are 727 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 144 in Toronto, 83 in Peel Region and 66 in Hamilton.

There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region on Friday.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 727 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 557 cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 170 cases are in fully vaccinated residents.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 193 people in the ICU due to COVID-19, 182 are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 16 to Sept. 22): 39.4 (Up from 39.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 17 to Sept. 23): 2.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.84

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 812,726 (+1,633)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 760,018 (+3,085)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 445 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 444 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 64 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,501.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 12 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses Friday.

Nine people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 3 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 4 (3 in ICU)

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (2,588 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Ten new cases (3,878 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 16 new cases (6,658 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 15 new cases (4,552 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (3,877 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,441 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,028 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,118 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One case removed from the total (866 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,845

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 610

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 27 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,922

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,400 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 22.

There were 4,189 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 31 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 30 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Six new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed from the total

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Sept. 15)

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17)

St. Paul High School (Sept. 17)

Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Sept. 21)

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Remi (Sept. 21)

Joan Of Arc Academy (Sept. 21)

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22)

École secondaire Catholique Samuel-Genest (Sept. 22) NEW

St. John the Apostle elementary school (Sept. 22) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: