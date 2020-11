OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, one day after the capital saw the highest one-day increase in November.

Across Ontario, there are 1,396 cases of COVID-19. The province says there are 440 new cases in Toronto, 440 in Peel Region and 155 in York Region.

On Thursday, Ottawa Public Health reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters she was "encouraged" by the recent COVID-19 numbers in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

There are four new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Six new cases were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health Unit.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reports three new cases.

There are no new cases in Renfrew County.