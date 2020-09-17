OTTAWA -- A dirt bike rider called 911 for help after becoming stuck in the mud along a trail in Ottawa's west-end.

Ottawa Fire says 911 received a call from the dirt bike rider just before 1 p.m., saying they were stuck on a trail off of Murphy Side Road, in the Dunrobin area.

The driver was not hurt, but told 911 that both of their legs were stuck in deep mud.

Firefighters have responded to assist a resident who got their legs stuck in deep mud on a trail off of Murphy Side road while dirt-biking. We would like to remind residents using all terrain vehicles to be cautious on new trails and to ride with a buddy. pic.twitter.com/lnY0yvQSGe — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 17, 2020

Dispatchers used the caller's cellphone to pinpoint the location on the winding network of trails.

Firefighters used their Utility Terrain Vehicle to head into the bush, using the GPS coordinates provided by the cellphone to locate the trapped rider.

The victim was pulled out of the deep mud, and received help getting out of the woods.

Ottawa Fire has tips for residents to stay safe while enjoying trails in the region this fall: