Advertisement
Dirt bike rider stuck in mud calls Ottawa firefighters for help
Ottawa firefighters rescued a dirt bike rider from the mud in Ottawa's west-end. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OttFire)
OTTAWA -- A dirt bike rider called 911 for help after becoming stuck in the mud along a trail in Ottawa's west-end.
Ottawa Fire says 911 received a call from the dirt bike rider just before 1 p.m., saying they were stuck on a trail off of Murphy Side Road, in the Dunrobin area.
The driver was not hurt, but told 911 that both of their legs were stuck in deep mud.
Dispatchers used the caller's cellphone to pinpoint the location on the winding network of trails.
Firefighters used their Utility Terrain Vehicle to head into the bush, using the GPS coordinates provided by the cellphone to locate the trapped rider.
The victim was pulled out of the deep mud, and received help getting out of the woods.
Ottawa Fire has tips for residents to stay safe while enjoying trails in the region this fall:
- Be cautious when operating all terrain vehicles in unfamiliar areas
- Ride with a buddy who can assist you if you run into problems during your outing
- Ride during daylight hours
- Never operate an all-terrain vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol