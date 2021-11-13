OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 45 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people are in the ICU.

To date, OPH has reported 31,323 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Saturday. The pandemic death toll in the capital stands at 609 residents.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 ticked up slightly on Saturday after a small drop on Friday.

The seven-day average in Ottawa is 37.4 cases per day, up from 32.4 cases last week. Four weeks ago, the seven-day average was 28.9 cases per day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 661 cases of COVID-19, the highest daily case count in more than a month. Six more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 469 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 5 to Nov. 11): 26.6 (up from 25.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 5 to Nov. 11): 2.0 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.07

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 661 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the provincial government says 315 are in unvaccinated individuals, 22 are in partially vaccinated people and 273 are in fully vaccinated individuals. The vaccination status of the remaining 51 people is unknown.

Breaking it down by population, There are 8.59 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in Ontario compared to 2.03 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people. More than 11 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated.

There are 263 people hospitalized province-wide with COVID-19, of whom 194 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 69 are fully vaccinated, according to health minister Christine Elliott. In ICUs, 13 of 131 are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 836,213

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 805,741

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 331 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 326 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 40 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,383.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 25 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, up from 24 on Friday. Nineteen of the patients are 70 or older.

There are four patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa ICUs, up from two.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 0

50-59: 1

60-69: 3 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 6 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 8 (1 in ICU)

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 10 new cases (2,949 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (4,178 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (6,984 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,797 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (4,112 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,581 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (2,117 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,162 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (895 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (545 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 916

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,989

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 113

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,013 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 3,462 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5)

Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5)

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9)

Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: