OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, on a day when the number of new cases across Ontario reached a new high watermark.

Across the province, 1,589 new cases and 19 new deaths were reported. The previous high point was 1,588 cases on Saturday. This is the third straight day of more than 1,500 cases in Ontario.

Ontario is reporting 1,589 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 535 new cases in Peel, 336 in Toronto and 205 in York Region. There are 1,484 more resolved cases and nearly 37,500 tests completed.



It's unclear how many of the new deaths reported in Ontario were in Ottawa.

Local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

There were 37,431 COVID-19 tests completed on Sunday across Ontario. 18,394 people in the province are waiting for test results.

Updates from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are expected later in the afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are two new cases in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported three new cases in its region on Monday.

There were no new cases added to either the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health's or Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Distric Health Unit's case counts on Monday.

Forty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec on Monday.

