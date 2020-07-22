OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police saw a 10 per cent increase in reported crimes in 2019, including a large increase in calls for assaults, uttering threats and robbery.

The Ottawa Police 2019 Annual Report shows there were nearly 43,000 criminal code offences reported to Ottawa Police last year, up from 38,924 in 2018.

The report shows there were 7,721 reported violent crimes in 2019, up 10 per cent from 2018.

Under the category "Crimes Against the Person", the report shows there was a 24.8 per cent increase in "uttering threats to person" cases, an 18.9 per cent increase in robbery reports and an 8.7 per cent increase in assaults.

Ottawa Police say there was also a 10 per cent increase in non-violent crime – crimes against property. Within that category, there was a 41 per cent increase in thefts over $5000 and a nine per cent jump in arson investigations. Motor vehicle thefts increased five per cent in 2019.

There were 13 homicides in the City of Ottawa last year.

Ottawa Police cleared 33.7 per cent of cases in 2019, down one per cent from 2018.

In a statement, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said "the annual report is a story about the Ottawa Police's commitment to continuous improvement and making meaningful, needed change; about a police service that continues to demonstrate a willingness and ability to adapt to the constantly and, in some cases, exponentially shifting societal landscape to ensure that we are able to effectively, equitably and ethically service all the people of this city."

Ottawa Police received 345,748 calls for service in 2019, up from 7.1 per cent in 2018.