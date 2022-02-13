Ottawa seeks an injunction to stop noise, idling bylaw infractions in downtown Ottawa and the province's chief medial officer of health reviews all public health measures related to COVID-19.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

FREEDOM CONVOY

There is no sign of an end to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, as hundreds of trucks and vehicles remain parked around Parliament Hill.

The Rideau Centre, several businesses and roads remain closed across the downtown area due to the demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

The Ontario government declared a state of emergency on Friday, and introduced new fines of up to $100,000 for blocking critical infrastructure, including roads and sidewalks.

However, Ottawa police have said it requires additional resources to execute its plan to end the occupation downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson and Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly have said there has been no confirmation of additional officers, after the service requested 1,800 officers and civilians to help Ottawa police.

CITY SEEKS INJUNCTION

City of Ottawa lawyers will be in court on Monday seeking an injunction to address bylaw infractions in the downtown core.

Mayor Jim Watson told CTV's Question Period on Sunday that the city is going to court to seek an injunction.

City Solicitor David White told council on Friday the injunction would address the "evidence of flagrant and repeated violations" of noise, idling, fireworks and open air fire bylaws during the demonstration.

"During recent events, By-law Services have not been able to effectively undertake their usual enforcement activities in those parts of the City most affected by the protests, due to safety and operational concerns identified by the Ottawa Police Service," White said.

"Where enforcement has occurred, it has not had a deterrent effect."

Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the 17-day blockade in downtown Ottawa, as several councillors express frustration with police and the upper levels of government. Council will receive an update from Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly,

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Jim Watson to take action immediately.

"Prime Minister: the federal government must immediately provide the 1800 resources that have been requested. You told the City to ask. We did. You must deliver. Take control of your capital," McKenney wrote on Twitter.

"Mayor Watson: the City of Ottawa is paralyzed and unable to contain and end the occupation. Put in place a leader who will apply all necessary measures to end this. Take control of your city."

COVID-19 HEALTH MEASURES

Ottawa residents and businesses could learn new details for an accelerated timeline for lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health has suggested he will be reviewing all public health measures and could be making recommendations to the Ontario government this week about how to lift some of them in the weeks ahead.

"Evidence is showing we're making remarkable improvement in all of the key metrics in Ontario, and that forces us to review all public health measures that are in place," Dr. Kieran Moore said last Thursday. “None of them are expected to remain in play longer than they need to be.”

Premier Doug Ford told reporters on Friday that Ontario is "on track to very soon remove almost all restrictions for businesses."

Ontario moved into step one of a three-step reopening plan on Jan. 31, allowing indoor dining rooms, cinemas, movie theatres, gyms and retailers to open at 50 per cent capacity.

The next step is scheduled for Feb. 21, which will expand social gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors and remove capacity limits where proof of vaccination is required.

As of Feb. 21, sporting events, concert venues and theatres will be permitted to allow 50 per cent capacity.

OTTAWA ATHLETES AT THE WINTER GAMES

Several Ottawa athletes will be looking to set personal bests and win medals during the second week of the Winter Games in Beijing.

Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann has already won a silver and a bronze in long-track speed skating. Weidemann and Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin will skate in the team pursuit for Canada on Tuesday.

Jamie Lee Rattray and the Canadian women's hockey team will go for gold this week in women's hockey.

Eric O'Dell, Mason McTavish and the Canadian men's hockey team will be in the playoffs this week.

Ottawa residents Jay Dearborn, Mike Evelyn and Cody Sorensen will compete in bobsled.

FAMILY DAY

Residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will enjoy the first long weekend of the year.

Family Day is set for Monday, Feb. 21.