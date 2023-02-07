Ottawa's Turkish community rallies to help earthquake victims

Ottawa's Turkish community is working tirelessly to collect and send supplies to the earthquake zones after Monday's devastating quake.

Given the winter weather in Turkiye, community members are collecting clothing and blankets to help those in need.

The OZ Dome in Carp is serving as a drop-off point for the donations and Turkish Airlines will transport the supplies to Istanbul. The owners of the OZ Dome have made their space available for anyone to drop off supplies.

"It's incredible. It shows how much sympathy and support our community is demonstrating," says Ozay Mehmet, a Professor Emeritus of international affairs, who moved from Turkiye to Canada in 1964.

The Turkish Canadian Cultural Association is leading the effort to collect the supplies.

"The Turkish Canadian Cultural Association has started the move to collect clothing and blankets anything that will be needed for the winter," says Zahide Sezerman, owner of the OZ Dome.

"Some volunteers from the community will come here and we'll sort them out, package them and send them to Montreal. Turkish Airlines will take them to Istanbul."

The Humanitarian Coalition is also stepping in to help, urging Canadians to make cash contributions to trusted organizations.

"I really encourage Canadians to donate to the organizations that they trust and care about to give cash contributions. It enables people to buy and acquire what they need from a local market and it helps get the local economy back up and running. It helps enable people to get what they most need when they need it," says Richard Morgan, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coalition.

All day Tuesday, vehicles filled with winter clothing, including handmade items, were dropped off at the OZ Dome. "Coats and boots, mitts, scarves, hats," says Jane Burt, a donor.

"We feel blessed to be able to help and we keep praying for them to be strong and faithful," says Masi Valizadeh, another donor.

"We'll have another sorting session on Thursday. And we'll send another package for Friday," says Sezerman.

"It's a demonstration of community support. And hopefully in the next day or two, it will get to the right destination," adds Mehmet.

Monday's devastating earthquake affected Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 6,200 people. Rescuers are searching through the rubble in freezing temperatures to locate survivors.

The swift response from Ottawa's Turkish community is a testament to their commitment to helping those in need during a difficult time.