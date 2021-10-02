OTTAWA -- Ghosts and goblins will be able to roam the streets of Ottawa on Halloween as COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise.

After health officials recommended parents and children avoid trick-or-treating in the capital last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa's top doctor says trick-or-treating will be allowed on Oct. 31.

"Yes, I think people can enjoy Halloween this year. Thanks to everyone going out to be vaccinated we aren't seeing the serious illness in the adult population," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health.

"Just encourage people now and as we go through Halloween to choose those lower-risk options. So outdoors, you know distanced from others those are good choices compared to indoors without masks, that kind of choice we encourage people to avoid."

While Halloween will go ahead in Ottawa on Oct. 31, the city of Ottawa is not issuing permits for Santa Claus parades due to the size of the events.

As of Friday, 89 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and were considered fully vaccinated. A total of 83 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Last month, Eastern Ontario's medical officer of health said he was "optimistic" Halloween would include trick-or-treating.

"Cancelling it two years in a row would be a real morale breaker. I'm optimistic, let's put it this way. I'm optimistic because I think that kids need it," said Dr. Paul Roumelitois in an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA on Sept. 7. "We want to do as much as possible to render a more normal activity both in school and outside of school."

Last year, Etches said there was "too much COVID-19" in the community, and going door-to-door would be considered a high-risk activity. Trick-or-treaters were allowed to head out in Gatineau, Brockville, Smiths Falls, Kingston and all of Renfrew County.