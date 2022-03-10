Ottawa's Ross Video wins third Emmy award

The Ottawa campus of Ross Video on Auriga Drive. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) The Ottawa campus of Ross Video on Auriga Drive. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack

Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday amid international condemnation over an airstrike a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina