Ottawa's red light cameras issue $14 million in fines in 9 months

Motorists received $14 million in fines for running red lights in the first nine months of 2023, as Ottawa's red light cameras caught thousands of drivers across the city.

Statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 44,074 tickets in the January to September period. A total of 45,723 tickets were issued to drivers through the red light camera program in all of 2022.

King Edward Avenue is the hot spot for red light runners, with the three red light cameras on the north-south road issuing a total of 7,370 tickets in the January to September period.

The red light camera on King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick issued the highest number of tickets of all cameras in the first nine months of the year, with 3,580 tickets issued to drivers. The camera on King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew issued 2,477 tickets, while the camera on King Avenue at Besserer Street caught 1,313 drivers running red lights.

The statistics show eight of the 85 cameras issued zero tickets in the first nine months of the year.

The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Here is a look at the top 15 red light camera locations in the first nine months of 2023