Ottawa's new rugby team is called the Aces
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 8:34AM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 10:21AM EDT
The Ottawa Aces rugby team unveiled its name, logo and colours at a news conference Monday. (Bryan McNab/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa's new professional rugby team is called the Aces.
Officials unveiled the team's name, logo and colours at a news conference Monday morning.
The team, set to begin play in 2021, will play half its games in Europe and the other half at TD Place Stadium.
The franchise will play in the European-based Rugby Football League.
The club is calling itself ‘the world’s second ever transatlantic professional sports team.’ The Toronto Wolfpack joined the league in 2017.
