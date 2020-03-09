OTTAWA -- Ottawa's new professional rugby team is called the Aces.

Officials unveiled the team's name, logo and colours at a news conference Monday morning.

The team, set to begin play in 2021, will play half its games in Europe and the other half at TD Place Stadium.

The franchise will play in the European-based Rugby Football League.

The club is calling itself ‘the world’s second ever transatlantic professional sports team.’ The Toronto Wolfpack joined the league in 2017.