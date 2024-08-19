Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit begins Sept. 30: Here's what you need to know

Ottawa residents have six weeks to adjust their garbage disposal habits before the new three-item limit is imposed on curbside waste this fall.

In the biggest change to Ottawa's curbside waste policy since 2012, households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks.

It's part of the plan to limit the amount of waste heading to the landfill and extending the life of the Trail Road waste facility.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the new three-item garbage limit coming this fall.

What is the new curbside waste limit?

Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items on collection day.

The city says a garbage item could be a garbage bag, a 140-litre container or a bulky item.

"Households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres," staff say.

The current limit for curbside garbage collection is six items.

When does the new limit begin?

The city's new three-garbage item limit begins on Monday, Sept. 30, but the city will phase in enforcement over three months.

October

All garbage items at the curb are collected, even if the limit is being exceeded, according to the city.

"Collection staff to record and leave a custom non-compliance tag indicating the limit and how to properly participate in waste diversion programs."

November

If a household exceeds the three-garbage item limit, collection staff will record the limit is exceeded and leave one item behind with a custom non-compliance tag.

December

Starting in December, only three garbage items will be collected every two weeks and a non-compliance tag will be attached to garbage items left behind.

"Collection operators will continue to document cases of improper set-out and escalate for review and follow-up by a Solid Waste Inspector," staff say.

Who does the three-item garbage limit apply to?

The three-item garbage limit applies to all households on curbside collection.

The limit households that set out waste at the edge of the curb or laneway for collection or at an approved common pad collection area.

A common pad is an approved shared common area where garbage, recycling and green bins are set out.

What is considered three items?

"On garbage collection day, households with curbside collection can place their blue bins, green bins and up to three-items of garbage for collection at the curb," the city says.

A garbage item could include:

A garbage bag

A container up to 140 litres

A bulky item (furniture or bulky item that can't be re-used or donated)

The city says "several smaller bags" can be placed in containers up to 140 litres.

Examples of the three-item combination:

one 140-litre bin, a plastic waste bag and a broken chair

three 140-litre bins

three plastic waste bags

two 140 litre bins and one broken vacuum

What happens if I'm over the three-item limit?

Any garbage above the three-item limit must be placed in a yellow bag.

"If it cannot be recycled, composted, reused, or repaired, you can purchase a yellow bag. Keep in mind, large bulky items and furniture cannot be bagged," the city said.

Extra waste that is not placed in a yellow bag will not be picked up. Staff will place a "courtesy tag" on the items explaining why it was not picked up.

What is a yellow bag?

You can purchase a City of Ottawa branded yellow bag for additional waste. Any item over the three-garbage limit will need to be placed in a yellow bag.

A pack of four bags cost $17.60.

To find locations where yellow bags are sold, check the website.

There is no limit on how many yellow bags set out at the curb.

What are the rules for multi-unit properties with six units or less?

The City says if you live in a registered multi-unit property with six units or less, each individual unit is allowed to set out three-items for collection every two weeks.

Is there a limit on how much recycling and organic waste I can place at the curb?

The city says there is no limit on recycling and/or organic waste residents can set out.