Hundreds of people marched through downtown Saturday for Ottawa's March for Our Lives rally.

The event, largely organized through social media, was put on in solidarity with Washington's March for Our Lives rally in support of stricter gun laws. That protest attracted hundreds of thousands of people.

"I think it makes us feel more safe in school to know that many people care about what is happening," said Meaghan Gaudreau, an 11-year-old Ottawa student.

Gaudreau and her friends came to the march to add their voices to the growing student-led movement calling for an end to school shootings.

"I wanted to be here today because I think everyone should be safe in school and I don't think it should be happning as often as it does," said 11-year-old Heidi Ryan Nicholas.

The rally was organized by a group of 16 year old Ottawa students.