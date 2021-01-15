OTTAWA -- Four more people have died from complications due to COVID-19 in Ottawa, the city's public health unit reported Friday.

More than 400 people have now died in Ottawa from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There are 144 new cases in the city today.

The number of active cases in the city reached another new high on Friday: there are 1,261 cases in the city considered active right now.

Ottawa has seen triple-digit increases in new lab-confirmed cases for seven of the past eight days.

Ontario recorded 100 new deaths provincewide , a new all-time high. However, the high number is due to a backlog; officials said 46 of those deaths in London occurred earlier in the pandemic but are just being reported now.Ontario reported 2,998 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Ontario officials had earlier reported 133 new cases in Ottawa. Provincial data can differ from the city's due to different data gathering times.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone last week.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 94.1 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.1 per cent (Jan. 8 - Jan. 14)

Reproduction number: 1.01 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,261, marking another new record high for the city.

The previous record of 1,243 was set on Thursday.

OPH reported 232 new resolved cases in Ottawa today, bringing the city's total to 10,364.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications rose a bit on Friday, with 36 patients now being treated.

There are now 33 people in hospital and 12 in the ICU with COVID-19, three fewer than yesterday..

Of the people in hospital, one is 10-19 years old (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 30s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 40s, six are in their 50s (two are in the ICU), nine are in their 60s (four are in the ICU), 10 are in their 70s (three are in the ICU), five are in their 80s, and three are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 16 new cases (845 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 34 new cases (1,512 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 34 new cases (2,543 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 17 new cases (1,642 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 19 new cases (1,571 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 16 new cases (1,422 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 1 new case (884 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 3 new cases (557 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 6 new cases (626 total cases)

90+ years old: 2 new cases (422 total cases)

Unknown: no new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION