Ottawa driving instructor charged with sexual assault
Ottawa driving instructor charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa driving instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting a female student during a driving lesson.
Police began investigating the alleged incident in June. They say a driving instructor sexually assaulted a client during her driving lesson.
The instructor worked for the Ottawa company Safe2Pass, police said.
Bassam Alhaddad, 63, was charged with sexual assault on Thursday.
Police say they are concerned there could be other victims.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
Man pulled from burning car by five others on Ontario highway in 'heroic effort'
Five men are being hailed as heroes by the Ontario Provincial Police after saving a man from a burning vehicle on a Toronto-area highway earlier this week.
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
Real estate agent: Many people 'desperate to sell right now'
As concerns grow that Canada's red-hot real estate market may be starting to cool, one real estate agent in Toronto says that some homeowners in the city are becoming increasingly 'desperate to sell right now.'
Some medical schools in Canada face cadaver shortage
With donations of cadavers falling, medical students may lack 'fundamental knowledge' of human anatomy, says a UBC medical professor.
Atlantic
-
Price of fuel drops in all three Maritime provinces
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces are paying less for fuel Thursday following an overnight price drop.
-
More Nova Scotians eligible for fourth COVID-19 shot
Eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots has expanded in Nova Scotia.
-
Body found after suspected drowning in Dartmouth
The body of a man who went missing from King’s Wharf in Dartmouth Wednesday night has been found.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman knocked unconscious in another random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
-
Man pulled from burning car by five others on Ontario highway in 'heroic effort'
Five men are being hailed as heroes by the Ontario Provincial Police after saving a man from a burning vehicle on a Toronto-area highway earlier this week.
-
Toronto eyeing new plan to ban cats from going outdoors unless on leash
“If you love your cat, keep Fluffy indoors." These were environmentalist and former Scarborough city councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker’s words to Toronto City Council Wednesday as a city committee discussed a plan that could prohibit cat owners from allowing felines to roam freely outdoors.
Montreal
-
Quebec says new wave of COVID-19 'under control for the moment,' urges people to be 'vigilant'
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
-
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
-
Supreme Court refuses to hear Pierre Karl Peladeau's challenge against his sister
The Supreme Court of Canada is refusing to hear the challenge by Pierre Karl Péladeau and his brother, Érik Péladeau, in a case concerning their father's inheritance against their sister, Anne-Marie Péladeau.
Northern Ontario
-
Skilled labour shortage a major problem for Timmins carpenters union
The United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 2586 is in urgent need of carpenters and carpenter apprentices to join its membership.
-
Man pulled from burning car by five others on Ontario highway in 'heroic effort'
Five men are being hailed as heroes by the Ontario Provincial Police after saving a man from a burning vehicle on a Toronto-area highway earlier this week.
-
Sault suspect accused of forcible confinement, tying victim’s hands
A 33-year old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie is facing numerous charges, including forcible confinement and uttering threats, following an incident Wednesday on Cunningham Road.
London
-
Foodland fire in Dorchester
Dorchester residents will have to make a longer drive to pick up groceries.
-
St. Thomas police arrest 2 men from Montreal in 'Grandparent Scam'
St. Thomas police have arrested two men from Montréal in connection with an alleged grandparent scam attempt.
-
Frustrated and Fearful: B&E spree leaves businesses feeling helpless
A rash of recent break-ins at the northwest corner of Oxford Street. and Wharncliffe Road. in London has business owners pleading for action.
Winnipeg
-
Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
-
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.
-
'We need people to work': Manitoba hotel industry experiencing labour shortage
Following years of struggle brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manitoba hotel industry is experiencing a new issue – labour shortages.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in stabbing at University of Waterloo residence
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing Wednesday night at a University of Waterloo residence.
-
$61 million in illegal cannabis seized from production sites in Kingsville
Essex County OPP say police have seized more than $61 million worth of illegal cannabis from two production sites in Kingsville.
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary ahead of Stampede Sneak-A-Peek
Cowpoke eagerly awaiting entry to the 2022 Calgary Stampede may be in for some wet weather.
-
Yahoo! Calgary Stampede ramps up with first pancake breakfasts, Sneak-A-Peek
With the first full-scale Calgary Stampede rapidly approaching, some Calgarians are getting into the spirit a little early.
-
'Pent up demand': Calgary Stampede returns with parade, spectators and no limits
The rides are going up, concession stands are waiting, stuffed animals are displayed at games tables and the Calgary Stampede is raring to go Friday in its first return to full capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
-
Saskatoon Access Transit user 'shocked' over service reduction
Starting Thursday, riders looking to take Access Transit to get to their destinations will notice a shift in service over the next three weeks.
-
Ukrainian siblings build new future in Saskatoon
Two Ukrainian refugees, a brother and sister, are settling into their new home in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Live weather updates: Risk of severe thunderstorms, potential for tornadoes
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Oilers unveil new, but classic, jerseys
The Oilers are going back to the original royal blue and orange look the team wore during the '80s dynasty.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: High risk of severe storms later today
It's setting up to be a very active day across central and north-central Alberta with a high risk of severe storms late this afternoon and this evening.
Vancouver
-
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.
-
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
-
Surrey drivers warned of hours-long road closure after hydro pole crash
Surrey drivers may need to alter their route in to work Thursday morning due to a car crash involving a hydro pole.
Regina
-
Angus Street reopened following SWAT operation: Regina police
The 1500 block of Angus Street is clear after being shut down for several hours while the Regina Police Service SWAT team conducted an operation on Thursday morning.
-
Plane that brought displaced Ukrainians to Sask. returns to Poland with supplies
A plane that brought Ukrainian citizens to Saskatchewan is flying back to Poland full of supplies.
-
Joey Chestnut bringing eating talents to Regina for food bank fundraiser
Legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut is coming to Queen City Exhibition this summer to help fundraise for the Regina Food Bank.