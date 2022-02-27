Thousands of people gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Sandy Hill, to stand united with Ukrainians and protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress organized the "Ottawa Stands with Ukraine Rally and March" on Sunday afternoon.

"Together we can send a strong message that Russia's invasion must be stopped and their threat to democracy and international law will not be tolerated," the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said in the Facebook event page.

Organizer Cassian Soltykevych told the crowd, "The Ukrainian people will never back down and they will defeat this army day by day. They will never give up!"

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen was one of several people who addressed the crowd outside the Russian Embassy.

There were a few speakers earlier, including Interim CPC Leader Candice Bergen who got a rough ride from the crowd at the start of her speech. This video is from later in her speech, where she outlined what the CPC want the government to do #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/QGJ5JDhgsa — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 27, 2022

The group then walked to Ottawa City Hall for more speeches. Last week, Mayor Jim Watson asked city staff to fly the Ukraine flag at City Hall.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod attended the rally with her youngest staffer.

"His parents are in a bomb shelter and his 78-year-old grandfather has enlisted to defend his country," MacLeod said on Twitter.

This afternoon I joined my youngest staffer at a rally for #IStandWithUkraine. His parents are in a bomb shelter and his 78 year old grandfather has enlisted to defend his country. pic.twitter.com/35MXnLQO5s — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) February 27, 2022

Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation against its neighbour. In a televised address, Putin said the attack was needed to protect civilians from eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday, Canada closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately. On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions on Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.

Scenes from protest at Russian embassy in Ottawa. As the crowd starts the March towards city hall. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/JVjmaxbadF — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) February 27, 2022

Scenes from the #Ukraine protest in front of the Russian embassy in Ottawa #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cHkA3yxPkp — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) February 27, 2022

With files from The Associated Press