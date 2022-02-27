Advertisement
Ottawa residents stand in solidarity with Ukraine outside Russian Embassy
Thousands of people gather outside the Russian Embassy in Ottawa to protest Russia's military actions in Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: AJ Jakubec/TSN 1200)
Thousands of people gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Sandy Hill, to stand united with Ukrainians and protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress organized the "Ottawa Stands with Ukraine Rally and March" on Sunday afternoon.
"Together we can send a strong message that Russia's invasion must be stopped and their threat to democracy and international law will not be tolerated," the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said in the Facebook event page.
Organizer Cassian Soltykevych told the crowd, "The Ukrainian people will never back down and they will defeat this army day by day. They will never give up!"
Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen was one of several people who addressed the crowd outside the Russian Embassy.
The group then walked to Ottawa City Hall for more speeches. Last week, Mayor Jim Watson asked city staff to fly the Ukraine flag at City Hall.
Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod attended the rally with her youngest staffer.
"His parents are in a bomb shelter and his 78-year-old grandfather has enlisted to defend his country," MacLeod said on Twitter.
Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation against its neighbour. In a televised address, Putin said the attack was needed to protect civilians from eastern Ukraine.
On Sunday, Canada closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately. On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions on Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
With files from The Associated Press