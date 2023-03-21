Ottawa residents should expect military aircraft during Biden visit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US vice-president Joe Biden walk down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. Biden will sit down with Trudeau in Ottawa beginning Thursday, his first official visit to Canada as U.S. president. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US vice-president Joe Biden walk down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. Biden will sit down with Trudeau in Ottawa beginning Thursday, his first official visit to Canada as U.S. president. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina