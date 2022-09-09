Ottawa residents share fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II left a mark on Ottawa, visiting the capital 12 times during her reign and leaving many people with meaningful stories about their interactions with her.
For many people, simply seeing her during a visit was a lifetime goal. But others had the honour of interacting with her face to face.
Bill Boone has a collection of personal gifts from Queen Elizabeth II, including pictures, pins and pens.
“"I met her four times at the start of royal visits and four times at the end of those same visits, and she gave me gifts each time,” he told CTV News Ottawa.
Boone worked with Transport Canada and helped organize several royal visits. He was even invited on the Royal Yacht, Britannia.
“They had the royal marine band there as well playing on dock side,” he said. “I was quite close to her. She was on the railing taping her fingers and humming along like everyone else.”
Olympian Pat Messner not only received Canada’s only Olympic medal in waterskiing—she received medals from Her Majesty as well.
"The first time I met her I was flabbergasted,” Messner said. “She has this beautiful gown on and had her crown on…you just get this shocking kind of feeling.”
Messner spent time with the Queen on several occasions: once a dinner with the Queen, and on another with Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
"It's like you were having dinner with a buddy,” Messner said. “She was sitting close, there was no fancy head table or anything, it was just small tables and we were all sitting together and the conversation was like every day.”
Morgan Jeaurond from Maxville, Ont. Performed for the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 2013.
"While we were performing our first dance we were quite nervous. She was very focused at first, but as soon as the first dance ended--I'll never forget it—she smiled ear to ear, and put her hands out clapping.”
Whether it was a brief exchange or a lengthy conversation, all agree she left an impression not only as the Sovereign, but as a genuine, warm human being.
“So down to earth, you couldn’t ask for a better friend,” Messner said.
Added Jeaurond: “She was kind of iconic.”
And Boone, whose collection of gifts from the Queen is a great source of pride: “She was a total Queen, that’s for sure.”
