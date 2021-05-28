OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents 80 and older will be able to book their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, as the province accelerates the timeline to administer the vaccines for a two-dose summer.

However, the city of Ottawa warns appointment availability for a second dose "may be limited" due to vaccine supplies.

The Ontario government unveiled a plan Friday morning to shorten the gap between COVID-19 vaccine doses, with the goal to have the majority of residents fully vaccinated by the end of summer.

The city of Ottawa announced Friday evening that all adults born in 1941 or earlier may book their second dose vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system as of 8 a.m. Monday.

"This applies to both those who booked their first doses through the provincial system and those who booked their first doses through Ottawa Public Health," said the city.

In Ottawa, 38,869 residents 80 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 9,652 residents have received both doses.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Friday morning, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said the city is planning for the accelerated vaccine timeline as part of the vaccine rollout.

"We'll have that in our planning process, and we'll be able to bump everybody up which is great news," said Di Monte.

The city says booking availability may be limited due to vaccine supply.

"If you received your first dose on March 5, 6 or 7 Ottawa Public Health will contact you for guaranteed access to an appointment for June 26, 27 and 28," said the city.

"These residents also have the option of booking their second dose sooner, should they be able to secure an earlier appointment at a community clinic, or through the Pharmacy channel."

As of Friday, 517,482 Ottawa residents 18 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 45,873 residents have received two doses.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa Friday afternoon, Di Monte said the city is trying to determine whether the accelerated timeline for second doses could delay first doses for some residents.

"The City is reviewing (Friday's) announcement from the province and will determine whether there are impacts in the coming weeks," said Di Monte. "We want to assure all residents that everyone who wants to book a vaccination appointment will have an opportunity to do so as soon as supply allows.”

CTV Morning Live host Leslie Roberts asked Di Monte about when the city will begin to ramp up second doses.

"That's in our planning already. So we know that when we get our second group of supply, how many are coming up for their second doses so that's part of our planning process. So we won't use those doses, we'll maintain them for second doses," said Di Monte.

Under Ontario's accelerated timeline, residents 70 and older will be eligible to book an appointment for a second dose the week of June 14. Ontario says youth aged 12 to 25 will receive the first dose in June and a second dose in August.

"It's been almost like being in jail. It's been a really tough 15 months," said Allan Croziers of Ottawa.

Croziers was initially scheduled to receive his second dose in July. Now, he will go online Monday morning to book his second shot.

"I’m really glad they managed to get enough vaccines to do it," said Croziers.

"It means that we're getting closer to be able to do normal things with our family that we haven't been able to do for the last 15 months. I'm looking forward to getting hugs from my sons and grandchildren."

For Ottawa student Shaylin Dagamma, the move to prioritize students to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in August could mean a proper university experience in the fall.

"With our teachers and engage in discussions and class activities, school sports and just see our friends again."

The accelerated second dose timeline only applies to those who have received either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. You will have to reschedule the vaccination appointment yourself.

Individuals who already have second dose appointments will keep their original appointments if they don't re-book for an earlier shot. Moving up the date of your second dose is optional.

70 PER CENT VACCINATED IN A FEW WEEKS: DI MONTE

This week, the city of Ottawa announced 60 per cent of adults aged 18 and older have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're fully booked. Every bit of vaccine that we have are fully booked right now, but normally we get our Tuesday morning supply so we'll see if that comes in as provided. We’ll be able to have a bit more flexibility," said Di Monte.

Di Monte was asked when the city of Ottawa could reach the 70 per cent target.

"The crystal ball you're asking me this morning. Things are going well, I think we can hit that certainly in the next couple of weeks if we continue to have the supply we're having," said Di Monte.

"It's going to depend. If we start doing second doses that pushes off our first doses, but I would confidently say, certainly, by June we'd be in the 70 per cent range."

CTVNewsOttawa.ca followed up with Di Monte Friday afternoon to see if the start of second doses could delay first doses for some residents.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents 12 and older with at least one dose: 520,734

Ottawa residents 12 and older with two doses: 45,873

Percent of population 18 and older with at least one dose: 60 per cent

Percent of population 18 and older with two doses: 5 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 49 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 4 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE