Ottawa remembers former prime minister Brian Mulroney

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is sharing his condolences on the passing of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Mulroney's family said Thursday that he died peacefully at the age of 84.

Sutcliffe posted on social media to say he is very sorry to hear of Mulroney's passing.

"My deepest condolences to the entire Mulroney family on this devastating loss," he wrote.

"The flags at all City of Ottawa facilities will be lowered to half mast."

Sutcliffe is just one of many politicians and high-profile individuals sharing their condolences on word of Mulroney's passing.

Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson also posted to social media to share his thoughts.

"My sympathies to Mr Mulroney’s family on his passing. Every interaction I had with him, he was charming, funny and a true gentleman. Canada has lost a great champion of national unity," Watson wrote.

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod, who sits alongside Mulroney's daughter Caroline at Queen's Park, tweeted her condolences Thursday.

"My dear, sweet friend, (Caroline Mulroney) I join a nation sharing grief for you, your mother and your brothers as you deal with this enormous loss," MacLeod said. "Our Prime Minister was your father, and a loving one. He often shared his kind heart with me throughout the years, something you and your brothers all inherited. Much Love."

U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen released a statement on the passing of Mulroney.

"Brian Mulroney’s legacy looms large in the enduring friendship between our two nations," Cohen said.

Catherine McKenna, former Ottawa Centre MP and Liberal minister shared her condolences Thursday, calling Mulroney "a great, green Conservative PM."

"He believed in an ambitious Canada & made hard decisions that benefitted the country he loved," she tweeted.

Ottawa-Vanier Liberal MP Mona Fortier called Mulroney a "class act and exemplary parliamentarian."

Orléans Liberal MPP Stephen Blais responded to Caroline Mulroney's announcement of her father's passing to offer his sympathies and say "Canada has lost a true statesman."