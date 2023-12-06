OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa records longest consecutive snowfall on record

    Frosted pine trees in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ina Soulis on Unsplash) Frosted pine trees in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ina Soulis on Unsplash)

    It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days.

    Ottawa Weather Records says the city recorded its 59th hour of snow at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, making it the longest consecutive snowfall in Ottawa's history. 

    Environment Canada says conditions were partly cloudy at 9 a.m., breaking the snow record by one hour.

    Over 15 cm of snow has fallen on Ottawa since Sunday night. 

    The last record was set in 1959 when flakes fell for 58 hours between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31 of that year.

    Environment Canada expects clear conditions for the rest of the day with snow returning on Thursday.

