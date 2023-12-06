Ottawa records longest consecutive snowfall on record

It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days.

Ottawa Weather Records says the city recorded its 59th hour of snow at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, making it the longest consecutive snowfall in Ottawa's history.

Environment Canada says conditions were partly cloudy at 9 a.m., breaking the snow record by one hour.

Over 15 cm of snow has fallen on Ottawa since Sunday night.

The last record was set in 1959 when flakes fell for 58 hours between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31 of that year.

Environment Canada expects clear conditions for the rest of the day with snow returning on Thursday.