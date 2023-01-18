Ottawa public school board votes to create Jewish Equity Coach position

Ottawa's public school board is one-step closer to creating a Jewish Equity Coach to help educate staff and students about anti-Semitism.

Trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board unanimously supported a motion from Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth to create the position of a Jewish Equity Coach.

"The rise in anti-Semitism is frightening, and it does not bode well for any equity seeking group," Kaplan-Myrth said Tuesday night.

Trustees voted to support the creation of the new position as Ottawa police say they are aware of hate, including anti-Semitic incidents, at local schools. Police say since the start of 2022, officers have received 35 reports of hate incidents in schools.

Last week, two students were charged with hate crimes following an anti-Semitic incident at Sir Robert Borden High School on Dec. 1.

Rise Up Ottawa presented a position signed by 1,000 people to support the creation of the Jewish Equity Coach within the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

"It's an important first step as part of a holistic plan to combat anti-Semitism, and, in fact, hatred of all kinds," Andrea Freedman of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa said.

"At this time, when there's been such a steep rise in anti-Semitic incidents, it seems timely," Rabbi Elizabeth Bolton said.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will vote to confirm the creation of the Jewish Equity Coach position at its next meeting.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Shaun Vardon