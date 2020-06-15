OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents can borrow books and other materials from the Ottawa Public Library for the first time in three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting today, the Ottawa Public Library will offer curbside pickup by appointment only at six branch locations.

As part of the Ottawa Public Library's reopening plan, six branches are open for pickup and curbside returns. The six Ottawa Public Library branches are:

Ottawa Public Library Main branch

Beaverbrook branch

Cumberland Branch

Greenboro Branch

Nepean Centrepointe

Ruth E. Dickinson branch

The six branches will be open for curbside pickup:

Mondays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesdays: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

You can book an appointment to pickup hold items at the Ottawa Public Library through the website.

The Ottawa Public Library will only accept curbside returns at the six locations during the hours of operation. No appointments are required to drop off library items.

The Ottawa Public Library says returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being processed.

Ottawa Public Library branches have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

It's estimated 25 per cent of the Ottawa Public Library collection was checked out at the time of the COVID-19 closure.