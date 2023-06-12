Ottawa Public Library considering new security supports as incidents rise in branches

The Ottawa Public Library is exploring additional security supports in library branches across the city, as the number of reported incidents continues to rise.

A report for the Ottawa Public Library Board says the additional security measures under consideration include expanding guard services to additional branches and hiring a third guard for the Main branch.

Staff say there have been four reported injuries (physical or psychological) involving library employees in the first four months of the year. In addition to that, staff working in library branches filed 176 incident reports in the first three months of the year, including for drug and alcohol use in branches, people causing a disturbance and vandalism.

There were 363 incident reports filed in Ottawa Public Library branches in all of 2022, and 128 incidents in 2021.

In 2023, the top reported incidents have been drug and alcohol use (54), causing a disturbance (47) and trespassing (22). Staff say causing a disturbance was the number one security issue reported in branches in 2021 and 2022.

The annual budget for security-related supports at Ottawa Public Library branches is $560,000 a year. Security guards were introduced at the Main and Rideau branches in 2018, where "higher-risk incidents occur most frequently," staff say.

In a report for Tuesday's Ottawa Public Library Board meeting, staff say "gaps" in services to support housing, mental health and substance abuse "have pushed those seeking respite and assistance into public spaces, with libraries being no exception." At the same time, the report notes public libraries across Canada and the U.S. are "under attack" for their positions on intellectual freedom.

"These elements have combined to result in an increase in the frequency and intensity of incidents in libraries," the report says.

"While most incidents occur in urban contexts, these issues are not limited to downtown locations. These challenges have resulted in threats to the wellbeing of employees. The Library must balance being a space that is open and welcoming to all members of the public, with the obligation and commitment to keep employees safe."

The report says there is concern about the rise in incidents occurring between clients and those directed at library staff.

"These include being attacked (physically and verbally), threatened, spat on, etc. These types of incidents can have long-lasting psychological and physiological impacts on employees."

The report outlines "several additional measures" for the Ottawa Public Library to explore to address safety and security.

The Ottawa Public Library plans to introduce a Peer Support Network, which will offer voluntary and confidential listening and support for all employees. At the Rideau Branch, a trial is underway for washroom security protocols in an effort to lessen the attempted drug use in the branch, staff say.

The report says the Guard Services contract is being reviewed to determine possible changes for the next contract, starting in 2024, which could include additional security at Main branch and expanded guard services at additional branches.