OTTAWA -- On the final day of the 28-day modified Stage 2 in Ottawa, there are 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The 36 new cases of COVID-19 is the second lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since Oct. 1. Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Nov. 3.

Ottawa Public Health also reported two new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 7,360 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 336 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 1.003 new cases of novel coronavirus across Ontario on Friday. There are 300 new cases in Toronto, 280 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.

The Ontario Government reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. Earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health said there are "occasional discrepancies" in the reporting of data between the Ontario Government and local health units because OPH counts a case for whom they have a positive lab result, whereas the ministry will only report a case once it's confirmed in the OHP database.

Today is the final day of the modified 28-day Stage 2 in Ottawa, with restrictions on indoor dining at bars and restaurants, gyms, fitness centres, sports teams and movie theatres.

Ontario announced the new restrictions on Oct. 9, the day 126 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa. A record 183 cases had been reported in Ottawa on Oct. 8.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force reports 1,499 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Nov. 4.

A total 3,409 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Nov. 4.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 54 people are currently in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are four people in the intensive care unit.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 587 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 649 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 6,437 people have recovered after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (468 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (822 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (1,527 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Seven cases reassigned (970 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Nine new cases (939 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (866 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (581 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (385 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (472 cases total)

90+ years old: Three new cases (330 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from the 23 cases on Thursday.

There's one new case in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

Three new cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting one new case.

Quebec health officials announced 34 cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 38 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at Hillel Lodge, Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home and Christian Horizons 9.

Outbreaks are also over at Académie Providence Seours Antonines School and École élémentaire catholique Montfort

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – Home Daycare (5) Ecole secondaire publique Louis Riel Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Foster Farm Daycare Ottawa Islamic School Pleasant Park public school St. Bernadette "Petit pas a trois"

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Garden Terrace Glebe Centre Heritage Retirement Hope Living – Ottawa Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Innovative Community Support Services Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Lord Lansdowne retirement home Manoir Marochel Medex Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Park Place Riverpath Retirement Robertson House Rockcliffe Retirement Sophia House Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital (5 South) Starwood The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).